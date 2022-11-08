MDAC commissioner announces Wild Hog Control Program applications are open Published 10:46 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) beginning today, November 1, 2022. The application period will close on Monday, November 14.

Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period. In Mississippi alone, wild hogs cause more than $60 million in damages annually.

Through the WHCP, MDAC provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. MDAC provides the training necessary to use the “smart” traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.

Email newsletter signup

“I am proud of the assistance that we offer to farmers and land managers through the Wild Hog Control Program,” said Commissioner Gipson. “Now that most crops have been harvested across the state, farmers normally have more time to devote to battling this nuisance animal. I encourage anyone that is experiencing a problem with wild hogs to submit a trap application this November.”

Applications must be completed and submitted online at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp. Submitted applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property.

One trap per 500 acres is recommended, depending on landscape and land use. A cooperative application is encouraged for small acreage (i.e., adjoining land managers of small parcels should work together to submit one application). Traps will be available for one-month intervals, dependent upon use and success.

Visit www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp for program guidelines, applications and additional information. Submit questions regarding the WHCP to Chris McDonald at chris@mdac.ms.gov.