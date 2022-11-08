Voters head to polling places, campaigning down to the wire with hours left in Miss Lou elections Published 4:13 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

With hours left in Tuesday’s elections, Miss Lou candidates continue their campaigns down to the wire.

Voters are still going to polling places for statewide and local elections.

Concordia Parish residents are deciding who will represent their district on the school board. Of the nine currently seated on the board, Dorothy Parker, Lisette Forman, Derrick Carson and Matt Taunton are unopposed.

In the District 1A seat, incumbent board president Fred Butcher is challenged by Jennie Kimble; in District 2, incumbent Raymond Riley Sr. is challenged by Fred Marsalis; in District 3A, incumbent Ricky Raven is challenged by Vanessa Houck; in District 4B, incumbent Angela Hayes is challenged by Ronnie Lewis; in District 5A, incumbent Warren Enterkin is challenged by Sandy Roberts and R. Wayne Wilson Jr.

Two candidates are also vying for Concordia Parish Tax Assessor, including Jennie Archer and Stephen Dawkins.

Adams County has six candidates vying for one of two Sixth District Circuit Judge seats. Some sat outside the polls with their signs, just outside the 150-foot distance required under state law. At least one other rode around Natchez in a golf cart carrying a sign and calling out to voters.

Sixth District Circuit Court Post 1 candidates are Lydia Robert Blackmon, Carmen Brooks Drake and Scott J. Pintard.

Sixth District Circuit Court Post 2 candidates include incumbent Judge Debra W. Blackwell, attorney Timothy David Blalock and current Adams County Justice Court Judge Eileen M. Maher, who is also an attorney.

Chancery Court Judge George Ward and Adams County Court Judge Walt Brown are on the ballot but face no opponent.

Another big change in this election for Mississippi, voters are using state-required paper ballots.

Don’t forget to check back here at natchezdemocrat.com tonight for the results of the Concordia Parish and Adams County elections.