Weather Forecast: November 9, 2022

Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Mary Seni sent in this picture of a super moon. A super moon is a new or full money closely coinciding with the moon's closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit. If you have a photo you would like to submit to Your Take, drop your photo by The Natchez Democrat at 503 N. Canal St. or send it by email at yourtake@natchezdemocrat.com.

NATCHEZ — Summer is not going away quietly, although it is technically fall. Warm rays of sunlight should warm us all, cold should be upon us this Saturday.

Sunny and a high of 81 is the forecast for Wednesday. There will be patchy fog until about 8 a.m. and an east southeast wind blowing about 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night will have a low of 50 and a mostly clear sky so you can enjoy a waning gibbous moon, it is about 99 percent illuminated.

Warm weather might be gone in a few days. NWS forecasts a high of 56 Sunday and a low of 35 with a 20 percent chance of rain. Monday will have a 20 percent chance of showers.

Natchez’s river gauge is at 12.3 and should rise to 13.o tomorrow. It is forecast to rise to 13.6 feet above gauge zero by Thursday before falling to 12.7 feet above gauge zero Sunday

Sunrise is at 6:28 a.m. and sunset is at 5:10 p.m.

