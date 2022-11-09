Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3:

Michael Thomas charged with trafficking of a Schedule II controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Thomas charged with bringing contraband into jail facility. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Nov. 2:

Laci Briana Proby, 20, pleaded guilty to DUI – 1st offense. Sentenced to 10 days with nine days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $870.50.

Tydarrius Sentrell Terrell, 24, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $948.75.

Latrisha Washington, 25, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $648.75.

Sarquae Barnes, No age given, pleaded guilty to DUI. Sentenced to 12 days with 11 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $870.50.

Anthony Reed White, 40, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 25 days suspended. Five days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Seventeen-year-old charged with telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Case remanded to files.

Kevin Bates, 36, charged with trespass after notice of non-permission. Case dismissed.

Jamie Cardell Hollins, 31, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Case dismissed.

Frederick David Todd, 43, charged with disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Case remanded to files.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Nov. 3:

Tajaree McCray, 30, Ferriday, sentenced to 15 days suspended for simple battery. No bond set.

Kenzeric Hollins Jr., 19, Baton Rouge, three days default and fined $285 for speeding. No bond set.

Marian Martin, 42, Ralphs Road, fined $400 for possession of marijuana.

Sharon Bowman, 55, Ferriday, sentenced to two days default and fined $215 for no driver’s license, no insurance, and failure to secure registration.

Michael Henderson, 63, Ferriday, sentenced to three days default for disturbing the peace.

Anthony Franklin, 63, sentenced to three days default and fined $360 for disturbing the peace.

Jerry Stewart, 27, Baker, received 19 days credit for time served for domestic abuse battery.