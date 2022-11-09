Crime Reports: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Jakayleen Deniya Perry, 23, 107 Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence and contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on either charge.

David Lee Lyles, 24, 123 Briarwood Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Morio Buendia, 53, 20 Birdwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $252.00 on first count, $350.00 on second count, and $586.00 on third count.

Tony Darren Hill, 59, 32 Dogwood Drive, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance: Schedule II; less than two (2) grams/ten (10) dosage units. No bond set on either charge.

Deatrica Lynette Smith, 51, 935 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, controlled substance: Schedule II; less than (2) grams/ten (10) dosage units, and motor vehicle: improper turn no signal. No bond set on any of the charges.

Arrests — Wednesday, Nov. 2

Keimon Cartreel Brice, 45, 112 A Crown Court, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: Schedule II; less than two (2) grams/ten (10) dosage units, motor vehicle: failure to show proof of insurance card, and motor vehicle: improper/expired driver’s license. No bond set on any of the charges.

Arrests — Tuesday, Nov. 1

Sharquae Antoinette Barnes, 32, 135 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, motor vehicle: failure to show proof of insurance card, and motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. No bond set on any of the charges.

Jadarius Rayshun Moore, 21, 2120 Second Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Mekia Michelle Queen, 25, 307 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $477.50 on first count and $727.50 on second count.

Devarte Kentrell Fraizer, 30, 124 Ram Circle, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday, Oct. 31

Preston S. Carr, 33, 21 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $337.50 on first count and $677.50 on second count.

Reports — Monday

Shots fired on Irving Lane.

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Loud noise/music on Main Street.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Briarwood Drive.

Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

False alarm on New Street.

False alarm on North Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Lewis Drive.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Washington Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Trespassing on Elm Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Claiborne Street.

Reports — Friday

Hit and run on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Homochitto Street.

Seven traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Aggravated assault on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Dunbarton Drive.

Harassment on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Dayne Michael Everett, 34, Shelly Street, Sorrento, La., on charge of disorderly conduct. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Angela Nichols, 41, Steven Wood Road, Fayette, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on Mazique Lane.

Threats on Cloverdale Road.

Petit larceny on Phillip West Road.

Suspicious activity on Robins Lake Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Petit larceny on Oakland Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threat on Cranfield Road.

Shots fired on Barth Street.

Stolen vehicle on York Road.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Friday

Dog problem on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Welfare concern/check on Cottage Home Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

James Reed, 43, 114 Miranda Drive, Clayton, battery on a police officer. No bond set.

Avery Smith, 24, 131 Lee St., introducing contraband into a correctional facility, domestic abuse battery, child endangerment and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Carlos Hines, 50, 906 Louisiana Ave., outstanding warrants. No bond set.

Eddie Holloway, 38, 104 Orange St., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Disturbance on US 84.

Domestic violence on Lee Avenue.

Unwanted person on Hammett Addition Circle.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 129.

Nuisance animals on Ellis Road.

Public assistance on Stephens Road.

Simple battery on Carter Street.

Down trees on Louisiana Highway 906.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Down trees on Louisiana Highway 129.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 129.

Bicycle theft on Ralphs Road.

Nuisance animals on US 84.

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive.

Juvenile problem on South Wind Drive.

Fight on Doty Road.

Reports — Friday

Fight on Kindergarten Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 129.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Theft on Cadet Street.

Civil matter on BJ Road.

Residence burglary on Louisiana Highway 131.

Disturbance on E Cottondale Court.

Domestic violence on Goodin Drive.

Residence burglary on Moose Lodge Road.