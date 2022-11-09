It’s only a drill! Emergency Management, ACSO and other agencies conducting active shooter training in Natchez this morning Published 8:10 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

NATCHEZ — Adams County Emergency Management and multiple agencies here will participate in active shooter training this morning in Natchez.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said this morning that citizens should be aware the training is only a drill and that they should not be concerned.

Robert Bradford, director of emergency management, said the training is meant to test readiness if such skills are ever needed here.

“We are just making sure our preparation is what it needs to be,” Bradford said. “We are working with law enforcement, the school districts, the hospital, and even nursing homes this morning.

“This is to test our alertness, readiness, and response,” Bradford said.

Agencies are meeting this morning for briefings at the Adams County Safe Room and should be moving out to their assigned locations, and the drills commence shortly after that.