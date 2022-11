Miss-Lou veterans to be honored at pancake breakfast hosted by sheriffs Published 5:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

FERRIDAY, La. — Miss Lou Veterans are invited to join Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick and Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten at a pancake breakfast on Veteran’s Day.

The breakfast is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Concordia Parish Community Center, located at 26356 Louisiana Highway 15 in Ferriday.