Alcorn names new softball coach Published 2:42 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

It was announced Tuesday, Nov. 8, that Eugenia Fernandez has been named the new head coach for Alcorn Softball, announced by Alcorn Director of Athletics Raynoid Dedeaux. Fernandez is set to assume her role immediately.

Fernandez brings a wealth of professional and coaching experience to Lorman, Mississippi, including a championship background.

“It is an honor to have someone with the pedigree as Coach [Eugenia] Fernandez joining our staff and assuming the head coaching role for our softball program,” expressed Dedeaux. “She has everything we look for in a head coach – professionalism, integrity and a thirst for winning. We look forward to what she brings to Lorman, and to the SWAC, as a whole, as we look to take the next step towards winning championships.”

Fernandez arrives to Lorman having previously served as an assistant coach for softball under legendary head coach Veronica Wiggins – a four-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Coach of the Year.

While working under Wiggins at FAMU, Fernandez was a part of three MEAC Championship winning squads, advancing to the NCAA Regionals on three occasions. She was instrumental in working directly with infielders and hitters for the Rattlers, while also helping to schedule and coordinate both fall and spring practices.

She spent three seasons in Tallahassee (2014-16), with the Rattlers accumulating a 29-17 record in MEAC play – as well as coming out of the elimination bracket twice (2015, ’16) to win the league’s tournament title over in-state foe Bethune-Cookman. That allowed the Rattlers to advance to three consecutive postseason appearances in each of the NCAA Gainesville [Fla.] Regional in 2014 and ’15, as well as the 2016 NCAA Tallahassee [Fla.] Regional.

“I am really honored to be the new softball coach here at Alcorn State University,” commented Fernandez. “I want to thank Mr. Dedeaux for this opportunity. There are so many things that I want to get done in such a little amount of time. I am just eager to get started. My anticipation is through the roof, and I’m just delighted to be here.”

Before stepping into coaching, Fernandez played professionally for the Colombian Olympic Softball Team for more than a decade. Among the team championships won with Colombia include South American Tournament and Games title, as well as the Centro American games. While serving as a shortstop, Fernandez helped her country take fourth place at the Pan American Games in Winnipeg, Ontario (Canada), as well as participating in a pair of World Championship Softball Series in both Fuji, Shizuoka (Japan) and St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador (Canada).

Fernandez is a graduate of Miami Dade College where she earned an A.A. degree in Nursing. She was also a two-year softball letter winner for the Sharks, helping them win conference and district titles. The team also classified for the NJCAA National Tournament where they placed fifth en route to earning all-conference accolades each season.

After graduating from Miami Dade College, she went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from Warner University in Lake Wales, Florida. She would go on to serve as an assistant coach with the university’s softball program, working directly with the infield for three years. Fernandez went on to earn her Master’s Degree from Florida A&M.