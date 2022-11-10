Brittany ReeKasha Jones Published 4:59 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Sept. 11, 1990 – Nov. 4, 2022

Funeral services for Brittany Reekasha Jones, 32, of Natchez, who died Friday, November 4, 2022, in Baton Rouge, will be Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Southwood Lodge Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Tracy Cusic officiating.

Visitation is Friday, November 11, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel and Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service begins.

Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.