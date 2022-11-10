Crime Reports: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 Published 5:04 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Creek Bend Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Eight traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Three traffic stops on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on Providence Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Disturbance on Marin Avenue.

Lost/stolen tag on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on Stahlman Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on B Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two shoplifting reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Brenham Avenue.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Creek Bend Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Westgate Road.

Drug related on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Cherokee Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Two traffic stops on Orleans Street.

Traffic stop on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Juvenile problem on Ram Circle.

Intelligence report on Irving Lane.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jason Charles White, 47, Cherry Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Civil matter on Cloverdale Road.

Threats on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Frederick Road.

Shots fired on Forest Home Road.

Domestic disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Solitary Valley Plantation Road.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Trespassing on Miracle Road.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Kingston Road.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Fieldview Drive.

Shots fired on Eastmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Shots fired on Mount Carmel Drive.

Disturbance on Broadmoor Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Amanda Book, 42, 3755 Louisiana Highway 129, Jonesville, simple battery and cyberstalking. Bond set at $2,500.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on US 84.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Disturbance on Sage Road.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 425.

Disturbance on Concordia Park Drive.

Alarms on Shady Acres Circle.

Theft from automobile interior on Miranda Drive.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 131.

Reports — Monday

Nuisance animals on Loop Road.

Nuisance animals on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Ron Road.

Theft on Levens Addition Road.

Fire on Foster Drive.

Traffic stops on US 84.