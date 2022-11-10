PLAYTIME VIDEO: Natchez celebrates ribbon cutting at new playgrounds Published 1:57 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

NATCHEZ — Today Natchez celebrated a ribbon cutting at the two largest of six new playgrounds throughout the city.

“Today has been a long time coming, but we still have a long way to go,” said Alderman Billie Frazier at the ribbon cutting at North Natchez Park.

Children from area public and private schools were invited to come and play during school hours for North Natchez’s and Duncan Park’s grand opening.

“We want to do more for the summertime. Do you see that splash pad out there?” Fraizer said. The children turned around with excitement. “We want to get that going. But we also want you to keep the park clean and play fair. This is your park. Not the old folks’ park. It’s your park.”

The video above shows scenes from the grand opening of the two parks on Thursday morning.