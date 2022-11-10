Travis E. Freeman Published 10:20 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

Aug. 31, 1967 – Nov. 7, 2022

NATCHEZ — Services for Travis E. Freeman, 55, of Natchez who died Monday, November 7, 2022, in Natchez will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Cliff Temple Baptist Church with Bro. Russell Wagoner officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Cliff Temple Baptist Church.

Mr. Freeman was born August 31, 1967, in Prentiss, MS the son of Billy W. Freeman and Margaret Russell Freeman.

He played baseball for South Natchez High School. He loved playing golf, and played softball in City and Church Leagues. He was Alabama’s Number One Fan, Rammer Jammer Yellow Hammer, Give ‘Em Hell Alabama. Roll Tide!!

Mr. Freeman was preceded in death by his parents Billy and Margaret Freeman; brother-in-law, Mike Weathersby; fathers-in-law, Bill Weathersby and Jack McDaniel; niece, Nicole Bullen and grandmother, Dorothy Davis.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Krys Freeman; daughter, Haley Freeman of Lake St. John, LA; son, Tyler Freeman and wife Amanda Freeman of Natchez; daughter, Katlyn Brooke (Bug) Freeman of Sylacauga, AL; son, Donnell Williams of Natchez, MS; 16-year-old dog son Winston Freeman; brothers, Billy Freeman, Jr and wife Marcine Freeman of Morton, MS; and Gregory “GiGi” Freeman and wife Jennifer Freeman of Vidalia, LA; and sisters, Becky Freeman of Natchez, MS, Morgan Freeman of Natchez, MS and Meagan Freeman of Natchez, MS; mother-in-law, Jean McDaniel; and grandpups, Oreo and Lily.

Pallbearers will be Colton Weathersby, Dylan Knapp, Conner Freeman, Kyle Wilson, Donnell Williams, and John Jarvis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Killebrew, Kyle Edwards, Dough Lowry, Chad Houghton, Dusty Cauthern, Preston Fuqua, John Smith and the Natchez Special Olympics Area 7.

Memorial contributions mat be made to Cliff Temple Baptist Church or The Natchez Special Olympics Area 7 in care of Tommie Jones.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.