Weather Forecast: Nov. 11, 2022

Published 3:18 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

ERIC SHELTON | THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT Korean War veteran Jene Dauphin, right, prays during Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Veterans Day program in the school’s Redd Watkins Career and Technical Center Friday morning.

NATCHEZ — Some gave all and all gave some. Thank you to the veterans who fought for liberty and served our country. Happy Veterans Day and may we never forget the ones who never made it back home or are still missing.

The forecast for Veterans Day is mostly sunny with a high of 78 and a WNW wind around 5mph. Friday night there is a 70% chance of rain with a low of 44 and wind gusts as strong as 25mph. Saturday is expected to be rainy with a 70 percent chance of showers.

Natchez is at a river level of 13 feet above gauge zero. Mississippi River is forecast to drop to 12.1 feet above gauge zero by Nov. 15 even with rain in the forecast.

Sunrise is at 6:30 a.m. and sunset is at 5:09 p.m.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

