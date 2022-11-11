Among angels: Discover the spirits brought to life at cemetery during this year’s annual Angels on the Bluff

Published 2:42 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

By Ben Hillyer

A flume of smoke provides an ethereal backdrop as Derrick Burt relates the story of the Rev. Henry P. Jacobs, who was born enslaved in Alabama, made his way to Natchez an ordained Baptist minister after the Civil War, served in the Mississippi Legislature, and was instrumental in founding the Natchez Seminary, now Jackson State University. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)

The spirits of the Natchez City Cemetery were kept busy during this year’s annual Angels on the Bluff tour. A steady stream of visitors passed by several vignettes featuring some of the cemetery’s most fascinating residents. Below are some photographs from this year’s event.

