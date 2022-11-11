Hanson Memorial stops Delta Charter on two-point conversion to end season Published 11:27 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

FRANKLIN, La — Delta Charter was down 48-46 to Hanson Memorial with 1:36 left on the clock and opted to go for a two-point conversion to try and tie the game. A bad snap on the try was recovered by Hanson and they were able to run out the clock, head coach Blake Wheeler said.

Delta Charter finished the year 5-5 with three one possession losses. Wheeler said a team learns a lot about itself from close losses and it helped them in the playoffs. The Storm met his expectations and gave great effort Friday night.

“It was a battle all night long back and forth. Our kids played their guts out,” Wheeler said. “It’s tough to lose this way. Anytime you lose in the playoffs it is tough. There can only be one state champion though. It happens to a lot of people. It is one of those things. They should not hang their heads. They played with great pride, heart and emotion. they gave everything they had. I couldn’t ask more of them.”

Delta Charter’s offensive line blocked well and allowed quarterback Juvari Singleton to have a solid night as he scored several touchdowns. Wheeler said he would have exact stats and figures after watching the film this weekend. Everyone played well, he said and Hanson was just a well coached team.

While the loss will sting tonight and into this weekend, Wheeler saw a team that gave everything they had. It is what he is most proud of this season.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the way our kids played,” he said. “We will return a lot of our skill players and we will have to replace some linemen. We will be looking to get the linemen ready in the offseason. I’m just proud of these coaches and our team.”