Loureauville ends Vikings season Published 11:06 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

LOREAUVILLE, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings saw their season come to a bitter end last Friday night as they fell on the road to the Loreauville High School Tigers 50-6 in the bi-district round of the 2022 LHSAA Non-Select Division III Playoffs.

Loreauville, the No. 13 seed, got four rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown from its offense while its defense forced a safety early in the second quarter to give the Tigers a commanding 36-0 halftime lead.

“We got our butts kicked by a good Loreauville team,” Vidalia head coach Michael Norris said. “They came out and played hard and we couldn’t match their intensity. They were who we thought they were. Like I said earlier in the week, whichever team that controlled the line of scrimmage would win the game. They controlled the line of scrimmage.

The Tigers continued to use their running game to wear down the Vikings’ defense. They went up 43-0 on No. 20 seed Vidalia just past the midway point of the third quarter before the Vikings finally got on the scoreboard with less than two minutes to go in the same quarter.

Even being up by 37 points, Loreauville would not let its foot off the pedal as the Tigers scored yet another rushing touchdown before the third quarter ended to go up 50-6. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

“I’m thankful for the 10 seniors and what they did for our program. I hate that their season ended in a loss,” Norris said. “I appreciate everything they did. Everybody’s got to turn in their equipment some day. Unfortunately, we had to do so in the first round.

Loreauville (7-4) advanced to the regional round and will face No. 4 seed St. James, which received a first-round bye. Vidalia finished its season with an overall record of 6-5.