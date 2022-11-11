“We fought hard,” Rain, Rebels fall in semi-finals Published 11:29 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School was one win away from playing for a state championship in football until Friday.

Tri-County’s passing touchdown in the third quarter soon after halftime proved to be the game winner as AC fell 28-21 in MAIS semi-final action.

AC’s offense had a slow start to the game, and despite Takey Stampley’s efforts to get them going in the final minutes, the offense could not score enough points to overcome Tri-County.

Stampley made one of the biggest plays on defense when Tri-County had the ball at the three-yard line and looked certain to score. The ball was stripped and he came out of the pile with the ball and AC had life.

Tri-County held the Rebels to just 199 yards of total offense and forced three interceptions and two fumbles. They forced an incompletion on fourth and 15 and AC turned the ball over. Tri-County kneeled out the clock as AC seniors walked around dejected in the rain. Edarius “Big E” Green hugged a teammate goodbye following head coach David King’s message to the team.

“It was a good game. We fought hard until the end we just fell short,” Green said. “We shocked everyone this year going 11-1. It hurts and it will hurt more Sunday when we have our last practice. All of these young guys can be leaders next year. Learn from the mistakes we made. Do better next year.”

AC gave up 263 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. One of Tri-County’s touchdowns came on a 48 yard scoop and score before halftime which cut AC’s lead to one point at half.

Junior Jordan Berry scored the only offensive touchdown for AC on a 60 yard pass from Coleman Carter in the second quarter. Senior Jessie Grayson scored the Rebels first touchdown on an 88 yard pick six. Senior Connor Aplin stepped up 10 seconds later to score a 37 yard fumble recovery. The Rebels were rocking.

Tri-County scratched its way back into the game and ultimately were the better team. King said it was a great game and told his players to hold their heads high because they lost to a great team.

“I’m so proud of y’all this season,” King said. “Don’t end this night without class. You have to win with class and lose with class. Seniors, you have your whole life ahead of you. Hold your head up high.”

Green said he plans to play football in college but is undecided on where he will go. The senior finished the night with five tackles. He said he learned a lot from King.

“He is like another father to me,” Green said. “I’m going to miss all of these guys and the coaches too. I want the guys to go even harder next year.”