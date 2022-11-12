‘One night is not enough’: Oak Hill Inn receives Mississippi’s Best Lodging of the Year Award Published 10:17 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

1 of 6

NATCHEZ — Oak Hill Inn is no stranger to winning in the tourism and hospitality market. Awards from Trip Advisor’s Traveler’s Choice decorate its walls.

However, the latest award that Oak Hill Inn owners Donald McGlynn and Doug Mauro received came as a complete surprise.

“We knew nothing about it,” Mauro said. “We didn’t even know it even existed.”

Email newsletter signup

Oak Hill Inn stood out among statewide entries for the Lodging of the Year Award for 2022 from the Mississippi Tourism Association.

Unlike Oak Hill Inn’s previous awards chosen by the guests who stay there nationally and internationally, the Mississippi Tourism Association Award recipient was chosen by state leaders in tourism to honor those who demonstrate they know hospitality best.

Visit Natchez, the local leader in marketing Natchez’s hospitality industry to visitors, nominated Oak Hill Inn for the award because of its standout reputation, Executive Director Devin Heath said.

“It is a huge award for Oak Hill and for Natchez and we’re excited to officially announce and celebrate it,” Heath said.

He told Mauro and McGlynn the award was “well-deserved” at a reception for them at Oak Hill Inn on Wednesday evening. Natchez won over the duo, convincing them to buy the 1835 antebellum house in 2004 and spend the next two years restoring it.

Since then, they’ve won over their guests with Mauro’s exceptional gardening and landscaping and McGlynns phenomenal breakfast-making that everyone raves about, as seen by numerous reviews on Trip Advisor.

“Oak Hill Inn is such a special place. You only have to be here a few minutes to realize just how beautiful and special this home is,” Heath said. “Obviously, there are so many guests that have come to Natchez and truly enjoyed their experience here and several who enjoyed it so much that because of the experience they had they’ve decided to move here. We appreciate you being our ambassadors.”

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said he moved to Natchez after staying at Oak Hill Inn.

“I actually was a guest here in the mid-2000s,” he said. “Having stayed here and had breakfast here and enjoyed this royal treatment for myself, I can tell you this award is well-deserved. This is just one award on top of many. We are at one of the best bed and breakfasts in not only the State of Mississippi and in the South but in the world.”

Mauro said many of their guests follow the river road from Memphis to New Orleans and tell them that Natchez is their favorite stop along the way.

“And we don’t argue because it really is the best,” he said. “It’s beautiful and has everything. They may be here overnight but they come back to stay because they feel gipped and they are gipped because one night is not enough.”