Crime Reports: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Email newsletter signup

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Trinity School.

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 South.

Two harassment reports on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Dumas Drive.

Hit and run on Canvas Drive.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Robbery on Ford Street.

Theft on Claiborne Street.

Civil matter on Creek Bend Road.

Traffic stop on East First Street.

Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on North Shields Lane.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Fatherland Road.

Suspicious activity on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Oakwood Lane.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Breaking and entering on Beechwood Lane.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Montebello Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Kidnapping on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Safety check on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on Holly Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Theft on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Chevron.

Traffic stop on Pearl Street.

911 Hangup on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Two traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests available.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on Sunflower Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Intelligence report on Fieldview Drive.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Gregory Circle.

Traffic stop on Winding Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Mississippi State Highway 554.

Reports — Wednesday

Trespassing on State Street.

Intelligence report on Pecan Way.

Breaking and entering on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Honeysuckle Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Welfare concern/check on Morgantown Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Marcus Scirocco, 43, 411 Mimosa St., illegal possession of stolen things and prohibited altercation or removal of VIN numbers. Bond set at $7,500.

Arrests — Wednesday

Albert McClure, 62, 160 Burl Roberts Road, contempt of court by failure to pay fines. Bond set at $1,182.50.

Reports — Thursday

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.

Alarms on Freeman Road.

Loud music on Stephens Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Reports — Wednesday

Nuisance animals on US 84.

Criminal property damage on Skipper Drive.

Drug law violation on Camellia Street.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Disturbance on US 84.

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.