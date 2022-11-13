It’s casserole season: Time to enjoy Published 7:00 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

By Jennie Guido

We’re in holiday mode in the South. Preparations for all things Thanksgiving and even some Christmas prep have begun. Whether you make your grocery list out weeks in advance or you wing it up and down every aisle of Natchez Market, I’ve got a few things you should add to your cart this season.

In the Guido household, we’re creatures of habit when it comes to what we serve on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Both holidays have very particular menus, and we’ve tried over the years to cut certain things out. But let’s be honest, we miss each dish we don’t whip up.

One year, we didn’t have broccoli casserole at Thanksgiving, so it made an appearance at Christmas. The next year, we didn’t have green bean bundles at Christmas, and everyone complained. Yes, it’s only four of us now, but we each have our favorite dishes.

This recipe is one that my Nannie, Doris Guido, made for every Thanksgiving and Christmas I can remember. When she realized just how much I liked it, it would show up throughout the year, too. I loved it. It was the crunch of the water chestnuts and Ritz crackers, the creaminess of that cheese, and all those veggies that I absolutely adore! Now, Doris loved an onion. It was present in everything, but it’s perfect here.

Add this to your Turkey Day spread. Trust me.

Zucchini and Squash Casserole

2 cups zucchini and squash, cooked and drained

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Medium onion, chopped

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

10 Ritz crackers, crushed

1 can sliced water chestnuts

Cook and drain the squash and zucchini, pressing out all the water. Saute onion in it. Mix together veggies with mayo, eggs, salt, and pepper. Add water chestnuts. Pour in a greased 8-inch by 8-inch baking dish. Top with cheese and crushed crackers. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.