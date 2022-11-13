Teams battled with bowls of fiery chili at annual Rotary Chili Cook-off
Published 8:01 am Sunday, November 13, 2022
- Not Your Average Joe's Chili: Peyton Laird, Kristin Foster, West Foster, Joey Norris , Olivia Cook, Russell Cook, Robert Verucchi, Stacy Cook, Carter Cook, Carey Kaiser, Andrew Kaiser
The competition was spicy and hot on a cold blustery morning during Saturday’s annual Rotary Chili Cook-Off. In all, 17 teams battled with bowls of chili for the coveted bragging rights of having the best chili in Natchez.
Team Dirt Broke won the People’s Choice award this year for receiving the most votes from those tasting this year’s chili offerings.
Best decorated booth awards — a tie this year — went to the Krewe of Phoenix, with a western-themed booth, and to Not Your Average Joe’s Chili, a booth inspired by the movie Dodgeball.
Team APAC took first place in the judge’s category. VonDrehle took second place and Delta Bank took third place.
Proceeds from the annual Rotary Club of Natchez Chili Cook-off benefit the Natchez Children’s Services Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC). The CAC uses a multi-disciplinary approach to investigate abuse by providing recorded forensic interviews of young victims in a child-friendly setting.
Below are pictures of the teams that participated in this year’s cook-off:
-
-
APAC: Hayden Cassels, Mark Godfrey, Bernard Whatley
-
-
Team VonDrehle: Ken Burnette, Zach Putman, Joe Edwards, Johnny Gaines, Jim Ball
-
-
Delta Bank: Shannon Parker,Rachel Atkins, Mike Rabb, Mary Rabb, Rebecca Rabb, Harrison
Michael Rabb
-
-
Dirt Broke: Bill Whatley, Kristen Maples, Mandie Goldman , Bruce Laird, Melissa Maxie, William Barnes
-
-
-
-
Krewe of Phoenix
-
-
Trinity Episcopal Church: Dan Haysclark, Phillip Carby, Gerry Winters, Tracy Killen and William Thames
-
-
State Farm, Danny Singleterry Agent: Sarah Cangemi, Summer Thompson, Stephanie Stroud, Denny Singleterry, Ashley Sanford, Colson Sanford, Avah Everhart, Stevie Anderson, Adrian Kiser, Dottie Gaudet
-
-
Silas Simmons: Moses Ard, Makenzie Gray, Peyton Cavin and Melissa Cavin
-
-
Rehms Trucking: Tres Rehms, James Alton Rehms, Jim Rehms, Lane Rehms, Jerry Rehms, Jeremy Rehms, Danielle Rehms, Gary Rehms, Mike Rehms
-
-
Gillon Group: Scott Christian, Courtney Elveston, Will Christian
-
-
The Natchez Fire Department: Captain Joe Jones, Winston Tenner, Wesley Tarver, Anthony Moore, Diwartez Myles, Guy Tuccio, Dusty McIlwain
-
-
Concordia Bank: Sydney O’Quinn, Jared Hedrick, Hayden Butts, Chandler Massengale, Lauren Richard , Mike Richard, Jessica Cauthen
-
-
Chlin’ at the Disco: Keith Schwager, Natalie Schwager
-
-
First Natchez Radio: Josh Wells, Kidd Conley, Olivia Julian
-
-
Bob’s Bar and Grill: Michelle Crouch, Will Johnson, Bob Knapik, Whitney Gordon
-
-
Knights of Columbus: Darren Cowart, Joe Garrity, Cam Huff, Jim Maier