Teams battled with bowls of fiery chili at annual Rotary Chili Cook-off Published 8:01 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

The competition was spicy and hot on a cold blustery morning during Saturday’s annual Rotary Chili Cook-Off. In all, 17 teams battled with bowls of chili for the coveted bragging rights of having the best chili in Natchez.

Team Dirt Broke won the People’s Choice award this year for receiving the most votes from those tasting this year’s chili offerings.

Best decorated booth awards — a tie this year — went to the Krewe of Phoenix, with a western-themed booth, and to Not Your Average Joe’s Chili, a booth inspired by the movie Dodgeball.

Team APAC took first place in the judge’s category. VonDrehle took second place and Delta Bank took third place.

Proceeds from the annual Rotary Club of Natchez Chili Cook-off benefit the Natchez Children’s Services Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC). The CAC uses a multi-disciplinary approach to investigate abuse by providing recorded forensic interviews of young victims in a child-friendly setting.

