Aplin signs to continue baseball career

Published 12:51 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

Connor Aplin signed to continue his baseball career at East Central Community College. Back row from left, Abby Cater, Staci Aplin, Ronnie Book, Shelia Book and Caden Aplin. Front row from left, Robin Aplin, Connor Aplin and Jason Aplin. (Submitted Photo | ACCS)

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School Connor Aplin signed to play baseball at East Central Community College last Wednesday. He is a senior and has played baseball and football at ACCS. 

Aplin plays as a shortstop and pitcher for the AC baseball team. Last year, he was named to the 2022 Natchez Democrat All-Metro Baseball team with a .348 BA, 8 doubles and a .952 Fielding percentage. He was also named to the  MAIS District 3-5A All-District Second Team)

According to his AC senior spotlight, he will pursue a major in business management and hopes to continue his baseball career at a university. Aplin is a member of the National Honor Society, the Key Club and National Art Honors Society. 

