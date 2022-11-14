Aplin signs to continue baseball career Published 12:51 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School Connor Aplin signed to play baseball at East Central Community College last Wednesday. He is a senior and has played baseball and football at ACCS.

Aplin plays as a shortstop and pitcher for the AC baseball team. Last year, he was named to the 2022 Natchez Democrat All-Metro Baseball team with a .348 BA, 8 doubles and a .952 Fielding percentage. He was also named to the MAIS District 3-5A All-District Second Team)

According to his AC senior spotlight, he will pursue a major in business management and hopes to continue his baseball career at a university. Aplin is a member of the National Honor Society, the Key Club and National Art Honors Society.