Barbara Ann Dixon Williams Published 4:49 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

July 2, 1961 – Nov. 7, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Barbara Ann Dixon Williams, 61, of Natchez, who died Monday, November 7, 2022, in New Orleans, will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Christian Hope Baptist Church with Rev. John Scott, Jr., officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Barbara was born July 2, 1961, the daughter of Irene “Serena” Hence Murphy and Randolph “Joseph” Murphy. She was a North Natchez High School Graduate, class of 1980. Barbara received her Cosmetology Certificate in 1992 and her associate degree in Marketing at Co-Lin in 2001. She was a restaurant manager at the former Sheraton Hotel until 1989. She was a member of the Daughters of Zion Baptist Church where she served as an usher and in other capacities in the church. Barbara loved cooking, traveling, watching movies, arts and crafts, playing card games, sewing and helping others.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David “Black Dot” Williams; grandparents, Rev. David and Harriet Murphy, Celia Morris, Hiram Hence; and brother, Edgar Paxton.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memories: three children, Serena Dixon, Jermaine Williams (Amy), and Shawn Letcher (Shelinda); three grandchildren, Tyreek Redden, Jaela Rosa Williams, and Charley Lynn Williams; three godchildren, Trinity and Trey Perry, and James Albert Lucas; seven sisters, Patricia (Herman) Carroll, Lucille (Joseph) Warfield, Rosetta (Donald) Fleming, Christine (Jerry) Bryant, Doretha (Lonnie) Hunt, Connie (Adrain) Murphy and Bonita Cage; two brothers, Clint (Shandra) and Lee Oscar (Ruby) Dixon; godmother, Princess Morgan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

