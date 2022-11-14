Eileen O’Beirne Clayton Published 4:37 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

Aug. 20, 1934 – Nov. 10, 2022

Lieutenant Colonel Eileen O’Beirne Clayton passed away peacefully at St. Catherine’s Village in Jackson, Mississippi on Nov. 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving sisters.

Eileen was born Aug. 20, 1934, in White Plains, New York to Marcella and Michael O’Beirne. Her family moved to Natchez, Mississippi in 1937. After graduating from Cathedral High School in Natchez, Eileen attended and graduated from Hotel Dieu School of Nursing in New Orleans, Louisiana. She then joined the Navy Nurse Corps and was stationed in New York, Portsmouth, Long Beach, Beaufort, and Yokosuka, Japan. During the Vietnam War Eileen was assigned to the Naval Hospital in Yokosuka.

Eileen received an Honorable Discharge from the Navy and shortly thereafter joined the Army National Guard Unit in Jackson, Mississippi. She was then transferred to Norfolk, Virginia where she entered the Army Reserve in Richmond, Virginia, and was married to Harvey Yancy Clayton.

Watching sports was one of Eileen’s favorite pastimes. She played High School Basketball and truly loved watching Old Dominion and Virginia Tech.

She was a devoted Catholic and exemplified her love for Christ. As the third child in a family of ten children, she was always a loving caretaker. Eileen never gave up her sweet, loving nature, even to the end of her life, and always had a smile for everyone. At St. Catherine’s Village, she truly loved the friends she made. Eileen enjoyed sharing her goodies with her neighbors in Marion Hall, saying they live down the street rather than down the hall.

Eileen is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Yancy Clayton, parents, Marcella and Michael O’Beirne, sisters, Mary O’Beirne Williams and Alice O’Beirne, and her brothers, Daniel J. O’Beirne, James F. O’Beirne, and Thomas J. O’Beirne.

Eileen is survived by her daughter, Kelly Clayton Justice (Tim) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and her two precious granddaughters, Reagan O’Beirne and Caroline Faye, her brother, Michael J. O’Beirne (Ingeborg) of Tubingen, Germany, and sisters, Margaret O’Beirne Williams of Jackson, Mississippi, Patsy O’Beirne Rogers and Noreen O’Beirne Bozeman both of Madison, Mississippi, along with sisters-in-law, Jean A. O’Beirne of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Pokey Jones O’Beirne and Mary Jane Gaudet, both of Natchez, Mississippi. Eileen is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude and sincere appreciation to the staff of Marion Hall, Siena, and Tuscany at St. Catherine’s Village for their loving support and incredible care. Each member of the staff was wonderful and took excellent care of ‘Lena’. May God bless each of you always.

Natchez Trace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Rev. Albeenreddy Vatti will officiate a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Madison, Mississippi on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Noon. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. prior to the Mass. A private burial will be held in Virginia at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or St. Catherine’s Village both in Madison, Mississippi.