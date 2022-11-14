Ronald Wayne Freeman Published 4:41 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

Aug. 11, 1957 – Nov. 12, 2022

Funeral services for Ronald Wayne “Ronny” Freeman, 65, of Madison who went to be with his Lord Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harry Ellis officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

He was the son of the late Hugh Josh, Sr., and Anna Mae Freeman of Natchez. Ronny grew up in Natchez and later moved to Ridgeland where he met his future wife, Paula Barber. They were married on April 08, 1995.

Ronny graduated from Cathedral High School in Natchez. He excelled in golf. He won many golf tournaments, including several city championships, and made many lifelong friends along the way. He also enjoyed playing tennis, basketball, and baseball. Ronny had some special 4-legged friends that he adored, “Marl” and “Duke”. He spent hours training them and playing fetch. There are 5 grandchildren that he adored and loved being a part of their lives. Ronny was a very loving and patient man. He loved his family and friends with all his heart. At the time of his death, he had been attending Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 27 years, Paula Freeman of Madison; his children, Mark Barber of Ridgeland, Gwyn Ross and husband, Josh of Oklahoma, Michael Barber of Panama City Beach; his siblings, Winky Freeman and his wife, Debbie of Vicksburg, Sandra Dunn and husband, Terry of Natchez; grandchildren, Gil Barber, Christian Barber, Evan Barber, Drew Barber, all of Ridgeland; his nieces and nephews, Mary Liddell Wyatt of Tupelo, Mary Beckett Morgan and Trace Morgan of Vicksburg, and Brantley Crain and Lucas Crain of Vidalia.

Pallbearers will be Terry Dunn, Charles Bass, Dave Taylor, Dave Poche, Michael Ross, and Winky Freeman.

Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Gil Barber, Christian Barber, Evan Barber, Drew Barber; and his nephews, Brantley Crain, Lucas Crain, and Trace Morgan.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.