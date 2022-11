Tommy Roberts Published 4:45 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

May 11, 1951 – Nov. 10, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Tommy Roberts, 71, of Natchez, MS will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at New Pine Hill Cemetery, Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.