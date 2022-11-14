VIDEO: In case you missed it, here are clips from Allumer Natchez light-based art festival at Dunleith Published 1:20 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

NATCHEZ — The second annual free light-based art exhibition and festival was celebrated Friday and Saturday at Dunleith Historic Inn.

The exhibits included projections of light onto the house and surrounding structures and interactive motion screens, making the visitors apart of the artwork.

In case you missed it, the video above includes scenes from the exhibition. Find out more about Allumer Natchez at allumernatchez.com