VIDEO: In case you missed it, here are clips from Allumer Natchez light-based art festival at Dunleith

Published 1:20 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — The second annual free light-based art exhibition and festival was celebrated Friday and Saturday at Dunleith Historic Inn.

The exhibits included projections of light onto the house and surrounding structures and interactive motion screens, making the visitors apart of the artwork.

In case you missed it, the video above includes scenes from the exhibition. Find out more about Allumer Natchez at allumernatchez.com

Email newsletter signup

More News

Weather Forecast: November 15, 2022

St. Catherine Street history project receives $5K grant

Threat on Vidalia riverfront was just a teenager with a toy gun, police say

Teams battled with bowls of fiery chili at annual Rotary Chili Cook-off

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Were you happy or disappointed with the results of Tuesday's General Election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections