Weather Forecast: November 15, 2022

Published 3:23 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Local residents will be bundling up tonight and for the next couple of days. Some might even see a snowflake or two. (file photo)

NATCHEZ — Happy national clean out your fridge day, just in time for Thanksgiving leftovers in nine days. Grab your coat, you might need it this week.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a high near 51, a north-northwest wind blowing at 10-to-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 and a north wind 5-to-10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday is the most likely chance of rain after potential showers Monday night.

Mississippi River is at 12.2 feet above gauge zero in Natchez and will fall to 12.1 feet before rising to 13.0 feet Saturday. Up river in Cairo, the river is at 14.1 feet above gauge zero and is forecast to reach 19.5 feet. Could be good news for farmers and barges as more water comes down the river.

Sunrise is at 6:34 a.m. and sunset is at 5:07 p.m.

