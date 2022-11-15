All-State Meet results

Published 11:21 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

CLINTON — Cathedral ran in the All-State Meet with the best MHSAA and MAIS cross country teams Saturday. The Green Wave finished 12th out of 14 teams with an average time of 19:59 per runner in the boys 5K.

Owen Bertelsen finished ahead of senior Barrett Burgett with a time of 19:07. Burgett finished with a time of 19:14.7 to finish his high school cross country career. Alex Monagan and Chase Gamberi finished with times of 20:01.7 and 20:26.8. Lehmann Novak finished in 21:07.5 and Landon French finished with a time of 24:07.6.

Allie Grace McGehee was the only Green Wave runner in the girls 5K. She finished 23 as a sophomore with a time of 21:05.3.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

CWD Update: Early detection crucial in Louisiana’s fight against disease

Brave selected as SWAC Newcomer of the Week

Former Rebels wrap up football season at Jones College

Aplin signs to continue baseball career

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Were you happy or disappointed with the results of Tuesday's General Election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections