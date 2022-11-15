All-State Meet results Published 11:21 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

CLINTON — Cathedral ran in the All-State Meet with the best MHSAA and MAIS cross country teams Saturday. The Green Wave finished 12th out of 14 teams with an average time of 19:59 per runner in the boys 5K.

Owen Bertelsen finished ahead of senior Barrett Burgett with a time of 19:07. Burgett finished with a time of 19:14.7 to finish his high school cross country career. Alex Monagan and Chase Gamberi finished with times of 20:01.7 and 20:26.8. Lehmann Novak finished in 21:07.5 and Landon French finished with a time of 24:07.6.

Allie Grace McGehee was the only Green Wave runner in the girls 5K. She finished 23 as a sophomore with a time of 21:05.3.