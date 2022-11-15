Brave selected as SWAC Newcomer of the Week Published 9:55 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

It was announced Monday afternoon that Andrew Smith has been selected as the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Newcomer of the Week for the period of November 14-20, as announced by the league office from its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama.

Andrew Smith , a 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior transfer from Cisco Community College, is a native of Mansfield, Texas. The Mansfield Legacy High alum came up with, arguably, the biggest defensive play of the game for Alcorn over the weekend against Bethune-Cookman. He stepped in front of a Jalen Jones pass in the fourth quarter, intercepting it and returning it 50 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

The Braves would go on to defeat upset minded BCU by a score of 17-14. Smith also registered three tackles against the Wildcats including two solo stops, while also forcing a fumble to go along with a pass breakup.

Other weekly awards handed out Monday from the conference office include Xavier Smith (Florida A&M) as Offensive Player of the Week; Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M) as Defensive Player of the Week; and Aubrey Miller Jr. (Jackson State) as Specialist of the Week.

