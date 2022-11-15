City releases list of streets that may be resurfaced in historic road project
Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022
NATCHEZ — The city’s public works director, Justin Dollar, recently presented a list of 75 streets to the mayor and board of aldermen that are in line for resurfacing next year in a project using $6 million in bond funds.
It’s perhaps the largest city roadwork project ever, but Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson warned it is unlikely all 75 will be repaired.
“Even though $6 million is a large and historic amount, depending on the condition of the roads, it is doubtful we will get to all 75 of the roads,” Gibson said.
In a special meeting several weeks ago, Dollar presented the public works department’s list of city roads needing repaired, numbered in order of most need. Aldermen took that list and adjusted it according to what they think are the roads in their ward with the most need. Dollar compiled the two into one list.
He said the amount of work needed on each street, along with striping and curb and gutter work, would likely mean the $6 million would not make it through the entire list.
Gibson said residents might wonder why some of the city’s major streets are not included on the list.
“That’s because major streets qualify for state aid funds allocated for Natchez,” he said. State aid money will be used to pay for any needed repairs on those roads.
“We are doing this without any increase in taxes, thanks to a provision by the state legislature to allow taxes paid on Internet sales to pass through to local municipalities. That additional income is what is allowing us to do this road project,” Gibson said. “Further, it will free up other funds in the public works budget because these streets are being attended to by the bond funds.”
Here is a list of roads that are in line for possible repairs using the city’s recent bond funds.
Cemetery Road B
Brenham Avenue from Minor Street to Concord
Liberty Road from Melrose Avenue to Shields Lane
Sunset Boulevard
Margaret Avenue
East Oak Avenue
Melrose-Montebello Parkway from East of Seargent Prentiss to Dead End
Oak Street
Espero Drive
Mansfield Drive
Alta Road
Pecan Way, south of Highland
Old Brown’s Lane
North Rankin Street
Rembert Street
Duncan Park Road
Bishop Street
Rickman Street
South Concord Avenue
Gary Circle
Old Devereux Street
Camp Street
Beech Street
Cottage Farm Road
Auburn Avenue
Quitman Street
Bluff Street
Mascagni Avenue
McGregor Way
East Stiers Lane
Martins Lane
Caddo Street
Village Place
Walnut Street
Lindberg Avenue from Aldren Court to Margaret Avenue
Wright Court
Byrd Court
Arnold Court
Earhart Drive
Hicktober Street
East Franklin Street
Fatherland Road from 61 South to Melrose Montebello Parkway
Fatherland Road from Melrose Montebello Parkway to 61 North
Arlington Avenue
Irving Lane
Marin Avenue
Creekbend Road
Ivy Lane
Auburn Avenue from Winchester Road to Duncan Avenue
Jefferson Davis Boulevard
North Raintree
Inez Street
South Raintree
Janice Circle
Arrowhead Drive
Smith’s Lane
Bingman Lane
St. Charles Avenue
October Street
Vaughn Drive
Birdwood Drive
Monette Street
Vidal Street
Aldrich Street
Dale Court
Bowles Alley
Pogo Street
Stahlman Street
Merrio Street
Shadyside Street
Dumas Drive
Alice Lane
Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive (Northview Drive)
Ray Street
George F. West Boulevard