Reports: Daughtry to be named Columbus Police Chief tonight Published 8:08 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The Columbus City Council is expected to approve the hire of Joseph Daughtry as police chief at a meeting tonight, according to online reports.

Columbus television station WCBI reported late Monday that sources had confirmed Daughtry was selected from among three finalists for the position. The station reported that Daughtry had been in Columbus on Monday to meet with the public ahead of the council meeting.

Natchez hired Daughtry in 2020, with a salary of $75,000. In his two years at Natchez Police Department, he has implemented a special response team called VIPER and reinstated a SWAT team and Crime Stoppers, an anonymous reporting program that sometimes rewards citizens for tips that lead to an arrest. By Daughtry’s recommendation, the city ordered new police cars from Enterprise’s Government Fleet program with fresh decals that feature the Mississippi River bridge as the backdrop. He also led efforts to secure a pay raise for employees and is working toward full accreditation of the department.

Daughtry’s law enforcement career spans more than 25 years. He previously served as chief in Pelahatchie for two years; as a Rankin County sheriff’s deputy for four years; as captain of the community service division at the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office for three years; as a patrol sergeant for the Jackson Police Department for 10 years; and as a deputy sheriff for the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office in New Orleans for four years. In June, he was elected president of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.