Weather Forecast: November 16, 2022 Published 11:54 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

NATCHEZ — Do not panic, we are now eight days away from Thanksgiving and 45 days away from the end of the year. It sure is starting to feel more like a fall/winter with this cool weather.

Grab a coat, warm socks and a smile for the cloudy day ahead. Could be a great time to gather pecans and other mast such as accorns, walnuts and beech nuts.

Wednesday is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 degrees and a north wind blowing around 10 mph. Wind gusts could get up to 20 mph so don’t get blown away.

Wednesday night is expected to get down to 32 degrees with a cloudy night sky. The wind will shift to a north northwest wind at 5mph. Enjoy the warm night compared to the forecast for Thursday, it is a low of 27.

In the past 24 hours, .62 inches of rain have fallen in Natchez bringing the month total to 2.99 inches and 59.51 inches for the year.

Natchez’s river gauge shows a level of 11.9 feet above gauge zero and it is forecast to rise to 11.9 feet above gauge zero before hitting 13.7 feet this weekend. A swell of water is working its way down stream from Cairo and more could come as snow-fell in the midwest and Northwest Arkansas this week.