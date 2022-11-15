Your smoke alarm has the power to save your life, or does it? Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

NATCHEZ — Your smoke alarm has the power to save your life. Or does it?

As we enter the season of falling temperatures, firing up furnaces, heaters and fireplaces, let’s

not forget the importance of protecting our homes and families.

If you haven’t checked your smoke alarm lately, it may not be working.

Working smoke alarms give us an early warning of a fire and provide extra time to escape safely. Test all smoke alarms in your home.

If you need an alarm and live in Natchez City Limits, call 601-442-3684, or if you live in Adams County, call 601-442-7021.

Michael Hawkins, Fire Marshall