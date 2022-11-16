Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 4-10:

None. (No court on Tuesday, Nov. 8)

Email newsletter signup

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 4-10:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Nov. 9:

Laronda Renee Johnson, 47, charged with shoplifting. Banned from Cash Saver. Case remanded to files.

Jermaine Williams, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Anaya Nyashia Barnes, 18, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files. Court cost set at $50.00.

Jeremy McKinley Williams, 37, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed. Court cost set at $50.00.

Jeremy McKinley Williams, 37, charged with trespassing. Case dismissed. Court cost set at $50.00.

Wayne Jarrell Hammett, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Sentenced to 60 days with 56 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Dewayne Tremoine King, 27, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Case remanded to files.

Tylon Senthell Moore, 24, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Case remanded to files.

Javontae Washington, 19, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, Nov. 8:

Craig Landry Guillory, 51, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Antonio Smith, 42, charged with armed robbery. Case remanded to files for one year.

Michael Simpson, 40, charged with weapons – possession of stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Simpson, 40, charged with weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Nov. 9:

Tamika Mason, 45, of Ferriday, sentenced to one year suspended with one year of probation and $442.50 fine for possession of schedule II controlled substances.

Rhanon Nettles, 23, of Summit, sentenced to 15 days suspended with $760 fine for simple battery.

Jataryius Johnson, 22, of Ferriday, fined $760 for illegally discharging a firearm.

Marshall Jones, 43, of Vidalia, sentenced to 10 days suspended wit $170 fine for simple cruelty to animals.

Keisha Denae Hawkins, of Ferriday, sentenced to 15 days suspended with $750 fine for illegal use of a firearm and simple criminal damage to property.

Roosevelt Brooks, 24, of Niagra Falls, NY, fined $315 for no driver’s license.