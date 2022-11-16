Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Adams County

Nov. 4-10

Civil suits:

Estate of Carolyn C. Mullins.

Estate of Bessie Mae Williams Prater.

DHS — Daiquiri Gaylor Sr.

DHS — Phillip Williams.

DHS — Kolby K. Johnson.

Estate of Willie Clinton Bryant.

Divorces:

Robin Michelle Ainsworth Franz and Dennis Ray Franz Jr. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Hunter Braxton Bailey, 24, Natchez to Ashley Danielle Stevens, 27, Natchez.

Nathan Ryan Rowton, 46, Monroe, La. to Dusty Lynn Mardis (Harwell), 46, Monroe, La.

Newton Hansford Riley, 27, Natchez to Wesley Tilghman Callaway, 26, Ferriday, La.

Delvin Dewoyn Pickett, 38, Natchez to Krystal Jade Williams, 37, Natchez.

Justin Shermaine Allen, 41, Natchez to Kenitra Eloise Ware, 37, Natchez.

Augie Alan Autin, 32, Galliano, La. to Callie Marie Martin, 36, Galliano, La.

Jim Finley McClure, 89, Natchez to Ronald Francis Switzer, 90, Dearborn, Mich.

Cole Price Cupit, 25, Vidalia, La. to Sarah Nicole Cotton, 29, Vidalia, La.

Deed transactions:

Nov. 3-9

Stanley M. Burkley to Stanley M. Burkley and Julia Gamberi Burkley, lot 13 Fatherland Acres (Second Development).

Peter J. Dale and Veronica Gabriela Melecio Dale to Denise Andrus Benson, lot 9 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Nov. 3-9

Iretha Beyah to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 206 Montebello Subdivision.

Arthur E. Faust Jr. and Linda M. Faust to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 6, Containing 7.59 acres, of the Subdivision of a Portion of Hedges Plantation.

Emanuel Karl Latham Sr. and Zokwa Lamese Latham to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lots 5 and 6 Dunkerron Subdivision, Third Development.

Denise Andrus Benson to Eustis Mortgage Corporation, lot 9 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Nov. 10

Civil cases:

Crystal Jackson v. Brian Isaac.

Fast Money, LLC v. Gail Frisby.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Tarisha Allen.

Village Green Apartments v. Zellen Smith.

Village Green Apartments v. Pamela Rawlings.

Fast Money, LLC v. Brenda Robinson.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Stephanie Johnson.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Jade Davis.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Gregory Myles.

Darrell Stewart v. Nikki Jenkins.

Theresa Batiste v. Janira Chatman.

Midland Credit v. Thomas Covington.

United Credit Corporation v. Tyehsa Murray.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Walidah Smith.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jessica Lewis.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Veronica Harris.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jeanella Murphy.

Lower Woodville Heights Apartments v. Cassandra Lewis.

Jacob Law Group v. Nora Mize.

Jacob Law Group v. Daryl Green.

Clementine Fleming v. Eryca Dunmore.

Paul Rhodes v. Angelia Henry.

Concordia Parish

Nov. 4-9

Civil suits:

Dean Coldiron v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Dean Coldiron v. Joseph Daniel Baggett.

Dean Coldiron v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Candice Cook.

Succession of Peggy Jane Carlton Adams.

Republic Finance, LLC to Tori Cherry.

Merit Health Natchez v. Jennifer Nations.

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC v. Jennifer Nations.

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC v. Clay Nations.

Divorces:

Wilfred Smith v. Laquonda Smith.

Quincy Lane v. Virginia Williams Lane.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Brenda Jean Marshall Funderburg to Jacob Harding Harrison and Peyton Mallory Roberson, lots 28 and 29 in Block No. 6 Windemere Plantation.

Ronald A. Rogillio to St. John Lakehouse, LLC, lot D of part 6 Vancluse Plantation.

Vanessa D. Means to Kenneth Wayne Simpson, lots 1 and 2 Minorca Acres Subdivision.

Emfinger Property Management, LLC to Farrah Madison, lot 19 in Block No. 1 Crestview Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Kenneth Wayne Simpson to Origin Bank, lots 1 and 2 Minorca Acres Subdivision.

Devin Bryan and Kristan Bryan to United Mississippi Bank, lots 6 and 7 in Block No. 1 Woodland Subdivision.

Farrah Madison to Pelican State Credit Union, lot 19 in Block No. 1 Crestview Subdivision.

David Lewis Powell and Ashley Myers Powell to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, partition of lot 2 of lot 4 Monterey Plantation.