Crime Reports: Wednesday, Nov. 16. 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Patrice Olan Johnson, 39, 601 Old Washington Road, on charge of indecent exposure. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Kenyon Terrell Carter, 40, 230 Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Antonio Masses, 42, 2528 North John Young Parkway lot 22, Kissimmee, Fla., on charge of burglary; motor vehicle. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Christopher Marcell Wimberly, 40, 1018 Martins Lane, Natchez, on charges of burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not and petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less). No bond set on either charge.

Jadarus Rayshun Moore, 21, 2120 Second Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday, Nov. 9

Claude Fredrick Johnson, 62, 8 Matthews Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday, Nov. 7

Marus Deanthony Winding, 33, 144 North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $452.00.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Loitering on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Six traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Six traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Providence Road.

Traffic stop on Beech Street.

Burglary on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Margaret Avenue.

Trespassing on Madison Street.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Dog problem on Sherwood Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop at Marathon Gas Station.

Traffic stop on North Concord Avenue.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Homochitto Street.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Theft on North Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Assisting motorist on Briarwood Road.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Open door on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Friday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two traffic stops on Oak Street.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Lewis Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on North Shields Lane.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Assisting motorist on State Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Harry Lee Anderson Jr., 39, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of driving under the influence, driving with suspended license, speeding on state highway, window tint, seat belt violation (two counts), and no insurance. Held on $3,500 bond.

Savanna Denise Walker, 39, Louisiana State Highway 921, Clayton, La., on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Jerdice Collins, 23, Cypress Street, Fayette, on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, no seat belt, no tag, and introduction of contraband into jail. Released on $2,000 bond.

Cody Kentrell Dixon, 45, Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charges of driving under the influence and no insurance. Released on $1,000 bond.

Michael Trent McCallon, 31, Cardinal Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Markalan Jermel McGill, 24, Eagle Nest Road, Natchez, on charges of false information or identification to law enforcement officer and simple assault on police, fireman, school official, etc. Released on $1,000 bond.

Javoris Dejuan White, 33, Bunkley Road, Meadville, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Warrant/affidavit on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Steamplant Road.

Intelligence report on Tasha Drive.

Simple assault on Cardinal Drive.

Malicious mischief on Fieldview Drive.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on Parkway Drive.

Breaking and entering on Country Club Drive.

Missing person on Lewis Drive.

Theft on Liberty Road.

Trespassing on Sandpiper Road.

Harassment on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Disturbance on Cardinal Drive.

Juvenile problem on Mississippi State Highway 553.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Cardinal Drive.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Disturbance on Dumas Drive.

Disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Loose livestock on Upper Kingston Road.

Welfare concern/check on Hammett Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Craig Myles, 55, 159 Myles Road, Jonesville, improper lane usage and driving while intoxicated (second offense). Bond set at $3,010.

Jose Ipasco, 38, homeless, cyberstalking. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

DaJuan Robinson, 27, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,950.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Fight on Washington Heights Road.

Fight on US 84.

Unwanted person on Ames Road.

Stalking on Carter Street.

Alarms on Church Lane.

Juvenile cruelty on Stephens Road.

Bicycle theft on Doyle Road.

Fire on Smith Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Public assistance on Louisiana Highway 15.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Shots fired on Lincoln Avenue.

Loose horses on Lower Levee Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Civil matter on Dianne Street.

Alarms on Harbor Road.

Juvenile problem on Morris Road.

Automobile accident on Lee Street.

Disturbance on Bailey Circle.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on US 84.

Automobile accidents on US 84.

Theft at Joey 1 Stop.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 131.

Disturbance on Sunflower Lane.

Warrant on Louisiana Highway 129.

Simple battery at Women’s Correctional Facility.

Traffic stop on US 84.