Glenda Bingham McKeel Published 11:22 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Sept. 17, 1960 – Nov. 9, 2022

Funeral services for Glenda Bingham McKeel, 62, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Mt. Beulah Baptist Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. McKeel, daughter of Andrew and Katie Mitchell McKeel, was born in Natchez, MS and died at Heritage Manor Health & Rehab in Ferriday. She was a retired CNA.

She is survived by her husband, Barney McKeel, Jr.; her mother, Katie M. Bingham; one son, L. J. Bingham and his wife, Sherrie all of Ferriday; two daughters, Katie Bingham and Spencena Bingham Longstreet both of Danville, IL; four brothers, James Van Buren and his wife, Pamela Blake of Chicago, IL; Fredrick Van Buren, Donald Bingham and his wife, Marie, Stanley Bingham and his wife, DaVona all of Columbia, OH; one sister, Angela Delony and her husband, Leffridge, III of Ferriday.

Also her mother-in-law, Pinkey Thomas of Ferriday; sisters-in-law, JaWanda Green, Chenna King and Sharon Henderson all of Ferriday; god-son, Kenrick Harris of Baton Rouge, LA; special friends, Mary Ann Brown, Elaine White, Mary Knoten, Brenda Holmes all of Ferriday; Doris Gilmore and Diane Gilmore both of Monroe, LA.

Preceding Mrs. McKeel in death are her father, one sister, Keysha Winston; maternal grandparents, Beulah and Monroe Hale; paternal grandparents, Charlie and Hattie Smith Bingham.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com