Henry William Bacon Published 10:44 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Jan. 25, 1935 – Nov. 9, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Henry William Bacon, 87, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor K. E. Stanton officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and will continue on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Henry was born January 25, 1935, in Natchez, the son of Alice Smith Bacon and John B. Bacon. He was a 1955 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and was self-employed with Henry Bacon Painting Company as a painter. Mr. Bacon was a member of St. Mark Baptist Church #2 in Kingston where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and teacher. He was also the church secretary for 35 years. Mr. Bacon was Past Grand Master of M.W.W T.M. Grant Jr. Grand Lodge AF &AM (MS).

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George Bacon and John Bacon and sister Allene Bacon Foreman.

Henry leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Willie Mae Bacon; son, Kevin W. Bacon; brother, Earl Bacon (Florence); sisters, Hannah Dillon, Christmas C. Bacon, Mary Thompson and Julia Christian (Charles); granddaughters, Kia J. Bacon and Kamella Bacon; Goddaughter, Allison Johnson (Preston); sister-in-law, Lynn L. Williams, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.