Lady Bulldogs off to good start in hoops, look to make run at state title Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

NATCHEZ — The Natchez High School Lady Bulldogs are off to a good start so far in the 2022-2023 season and are looking for a run at the MHSAA Class 5A state championship at season’s end.

After a tough 41-40 loss to the Lanier High School Lady Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Lanier High School Classic, Natchez High has won four straight games, including a 55-44 home win over the Amite County High School Lady Trojans last Tuesday night.

“I feel like our team is looking really strong this year. The training we did in the offseason has helped us improve overall,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Alphaka Moore said. “Our players are showing confidence and resiliency and a true passion for the game.”

Natchez High returns most of its players from last year’s team minus three seniors to graduation. Moore said having three juniors returning as starters as well as a senior coming back from injuries will pay dividends by the end of the season.

“We have a really strong team returning. We have most of our team coming back. We added some young talented kids (to our roster). We have a lot more experience on the floor,” Moore said. “Returning starters in juniors Jaliyah Wright, Zamoine Wilson, and Mikiyah Proby. Jaliyah is a guard and Zamoine and Mikiyah are post players. A younger player in sophomore guard Faith Gunner and strong senior leadership from shooting guard Olivia Davis. This is Olivia’s first full year playing because of injuries. We’re real excited for her.”

As for what the goals are for the Lady Bulldogs this season, Moore said, “Our goal is simply to go out and do our best every time we play. If we do that, we’ll be successful.”

She added that she has the team to compete for the MHSAA Region 5-5A championship and make it to the postseason.

“That’s our goal. That’s what we’re going for,” Moore said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, both of Natchez High’s varsity basketball teams will take on Sarah T. Reed High School out of New Orleans, La. at the Smoothie King Center prior to the New Orleans Pelicans’ game against the Toronto Raptors. The Lady Bulldogs’ game against the Lady Olympians will tip off at 12 p.m., followed by the varsity boys’ game between the Bulldogs and the Olympians.

The Lady Bulldogs’ next game was a home contest on Thursday night against rival Jefferson County High School.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Moore said.