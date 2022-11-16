Larry C. Ford Published 11:13 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Feb. 7, 1950 – Nov. 11, 2022

WOODVILLE — Larry C. Ford was born on February 7, 1950, in Woodville, Mississippi. He peacefully departed this life on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the age of 72, surrounded by his loving family.

Larry Ford leaves to rejoice in his memory a loving wife of 49 years Jerolean Ford, one daughter Venus Turner of Woodville, six sons Dwight Anding of Detroit, MI., Tony Turner (Hartense) of Gulfport, Bobby Turner (Loretta) of Powder Springs, GA., Terrance Ford (Cheronda) of Centreville, Don Ford (Erika) of Woodville, Larry Ford (Tressie) of Marietta, GA. Two brothers, Perry Ford (Diane) of Detroit, MI., Wayne Ford (Dorothy) of Woodville, MS., five sisters Louise Stirgus (Robert) of Woodville, Betty Davis of Natchez, Gloria Williams (Dave) of Woodville, Sandra Millican of Sugar Land, TX, Donna Longs (Bryant) of Woodville. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Chapel Baptist Church, 659 Donegal Road, with Rev. Nolan Thompson Jr. officiating. His final resting place will be Cedar Rest Cemetery in Woodville.

Services are entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home, LLC in Woodville.