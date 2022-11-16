Man sentenced to federal prison for distributing close to a quarter kilogram of cocaine in Wilkinson County area Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

JACKSON — A Gloster man was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge David Bramlette, III, to 70 months in federal prison after he distributed close to a quarter of a kilogram of cocaine in the Wilkinson County area between August 2019 and September 2020, the Department of Justice states.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Lloyd Palmer, III, also known as “Lo Lo” was investigated for cocaine distribution when, from August 2019 through September 2020, he sold cocaine on several occasions to a confidential source. During this period, Palmer distributed close to a quarter of a kilogram of cocaine in the Wilkinson County area.

Palmer was sentenced Monday for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Low Haul,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Jackson, Mississippi area. “Low Haul” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics – McComb District and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.