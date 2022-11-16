Weather Forecast: Nov. 17, 2022

Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Belinda Faust passes a candle to Amy Mathis at the Miss-Lou Candlelight Prayer Vigil Tuesday on the Vidalia Riverfront. Summer Scirocco, who led the event, said with everything going on across the world, she wanted to bring a sense of peace and solidarity to the community. “It’s basically to show our small community stands behind each other,” Scirocco said.

NATCHEZ — You are now one week away from all of the best food in the world. Turkey, dressing, pumpkin pie are on the horizon. Thursday is also World Peace Day or national take a hike day. If you are looking for a good hike visit Natchez State Park, St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge or visit the Emerald Mound site.

It could be a chilly start to the day Thursday. Wednesday night has a low of 32 but Thursday should warm up to about 50 degrees. There will be a north wind blowing around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Thursday night will really get cold with a forecasted temperature at 27 degrees.

Friday night is the next chance of rain for the area with a 20 percent chance of rain forecasted.

Email newsletter signup

.35 inches of rain have fallen in the past 24 hours bringing the monthly total to 3.34 and the yearly total to 59.86.

Mississippi River is continuing to rise in Natchez. Wednesday, the gauge indicated 11.9 feet above zero and it is forecast to rise to 12.2 Thursday and could get up to 14.5 by the end of the weekend.

More News

California drug traffickers sentenced to federal prison for distributing large amounts of drugs in Natchez

Texas drug trafficker sentenced to more than 7 years in federal prison for selling large amounts of meth in Natchez

Wilkinson County drug trafficker gets 14 years in federal prison for distributing kilogram quantities of meth, cocaine in Natchez area

Man sentenced to federal prison for distributing close to a quarter kilogram of cocaine in Wilkinson County area

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Were you happy or disappointed with the results of Tuesday's General Election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections