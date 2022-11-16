Weather Forecast: Nov. 17, 2022 Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

NATCHEZ — You are now one week away from all of the best food in the world. Turkey, dressing, pumpkin pie are on the horizon. Thursday is also World Peace Day or national take a hike day. If you are looking for a good hike visit Natchez State Park, St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge or visit the Emerald Mound site.

It could be a chilly start to the day Thursday. Wednesday night has a low of 32 but Thursday should warm up to about 50 degrees. There will be a north wind blowing around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Thursday night will really get cold with a forecasted temperature at 27 degrees.

Friday night is the next chance of rain for the area with a 20 percent chance of rain forecasted.

.35 inches of rain have fallen in the past 24 hours bringing the monthly total to 3.34 and the yearly total to 59.86.

Mississippi River is continuing to rise in Natchez. Wednesday, the gauge indicated 11.9 feet above zero and it is forecast to rise to 12.2 Thursday and could get up to 14.5 by the end of the weekend.