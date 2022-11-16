Willie Fred Williams Published 10:55 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Sept. 6, 1953 – Nov. 12, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Willie Fred Williams, 68, of Natchez, who died Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 1 p.m., November 19, 2022, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Minister Dwight Greene officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Willie was born September 6, 1953, in the Natchez, the son of Sophronia Coleman and John Wesley Coleman. He was a 1972 graduate of South Natchez Adams High School and was retired from Gardner Motors of Natchez and Natchez Chevrolet GMAC where he worked in maintenance. Mr. Williams was a member of King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church where he served in the choir and was active in Sunday School and other ministries in the church. He enjoyed spending time with family and attending church services, fishing and listening to music.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ola Mae Coleman; uncle, Lee Dell Williams; aunts: Betty Jean Williams, Florine Williams, Myrtis Williams and Inell Washington and niece, Shelia Coleman.

Willie leaves to cherish his memories: his long-time companion, Johnnie Davis; daughter, Christine Broadus; brothers: John Wesley Coleman, Jr. (Sherrie) and Eddie L. Coleman (Jackie); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, step-sons, step-grandchildren and cousins.

