Alma McKnight Myles Published 8:28 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Dec. 13, 1946 – Nov. 13, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Alma McKnight Myles, 75, of Natchez, who died Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Zion Flower Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral and will continue on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Alma was born December 13, 1946, in Natchez, the daughter of Beulah McKnight and Sam McKnight. She was self-employed as a cook. Mrs. Myles was a member of Zion Flower Baptist Church where she served as an usher. She also held memberships with L F and C Society and Good Samaritan Club.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Lucinda McKnight; siblings, Katherine McKnight Warfield, Barbara Jean McClain, Samuel McKnight, Charlie McKnight, Jessie McKnight, Sr., Julius McKnight, Sr., Henry McKnight, and Helen Johnson.

Alma leaves to cherish her memories: son, Donald Ray McKnight; daughters: Belinda Myles, Delores Myles Fleming (Melvin), Lisa Myles, Debra Myles Ward and Sandra Myles Isaac (Dwayne); brothers-in-law: Edgar McClain and Edward Johnson; sister, Shelia McKnight; sisters-in-law: Agnes McKnight, Ethel McKnight and Freddie Mae McKnight; Godson, Edward Conner; special family members and friends, Audrey Lee Rice, Ella Davis and Mary White.