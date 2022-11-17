Corrine Cotten
Published 8:27 am Thursday, November 17, 2022
May 27, 1937 – Nov. 14, 2022
Funeral services for Corrine Cotten, 85,of Vidalia, LA who died November 14, 2022, will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church with Rev. Ronald Hall, officiating.
Burial will follow at Westbrooke Swilley Cemetery in Aimwell, LA under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Email newsletter signup
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church.