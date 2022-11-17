Fredia Marie Flowers Armstrong Published 8:27 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Aug. 11, 1954 – Nov. 10, 2022

FAYETTE — Funeral services for Fredia Marie Flowers Armstrong, 68, of Fayette, who died Thursday, November 10, 2022, in McComb, will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill #1 Baptist Church with Rev. Anthony Colenberg officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 4:30 – 5:30 at the Fayette Branch and will continue Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Fredia was born August 11, 1954, in Natchez, the daughter of Merlin Ross Williams and Willie Turnipseed, Sr. She attended Liddell High School in Fayette. She enjoyed watching NCIS, dancing, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a great-granddaughter, Kenidi Flowers; sisters, Eve Ross and Toni Ross; and brothers, Dennis Williams and Lennie Williams.

Fredia leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Franchessca Hall and Merlin Taylor; brothers, Willie Turnipseed, Jr., Patrick Turnipseed, and Merit Marshall; sisters, Laura Nichols, Barbara Harris, Tomorial King, Shelia Weathersby, LaTonya Weatherspoon, Lashan Turnipseed, and Josephine Jackson; six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com