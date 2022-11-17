Jimmy Ray Thorpe Published 8:28 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Memorial services for Jimmy Ray Thorpe will be on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Highland Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, at 11 a.m. Bro. Paul Southerland will be officiating the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Mr. Thorpe, 73, of Natchez, MS, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born on May 21, 1949, in Natchez, MS, to John W. and Sallie Mae Twiner Thorpe. He worked for many years as a diesel engineer for Canal Barge and enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Wade Thorpe; sister, Marinia Smith; and a nephew, Michael Tarver.

Email newsletter signup

Survivors are his daughters, Susie Greer (Cavin) and Amy Thorpe; brother, Lloyd Thorpe; sisters, Janette Tarver, Linda Irby, and Liz Haralson; grandchildren, Jay Sturgis, Stephanie Walker, Devin Long, Ashton Lively, Stephen Lazarus, Ali Brownell, Taylor Lazarus, Anne Lazarus, Briana Greer, and Jennifer Greer; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends, especially his life long best friend, Ronnie McDonald.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassus Hospice and Trip Bernard.

To share condolences please visit www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net.