Truck overturns as vehicles collide at MLK and George West intersection Published 2:07 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

NATCHEZ — First responders are working a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. and George F. West. The crash caused one vehicle to overturn.

The driver of the overturned truck was alert and talking, his wife said.

This story will be updated as more information is available.