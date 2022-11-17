UPDATE: Multiple injured in two-vehicle crash at MLK, George F. West intersection Published 3:06 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

NATCHEZ — Multiple people are being checked for injuries at a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash that caused one truck to overturn. No fatalities have been reported.

The accident occurred before 2 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Road and George F. West Boulevard.

On scene, a silver and black Ford truck sat upside down in a pile of broken glass next to a green Toyota Camry with a mashed-in front surrounded by ambulances, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and police and a highway patrolman. Natchez Police Department worked at the accident assisted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Authorities said four people were traveling in the Camry and the driver of the overturned truck was traveling alone. His wife, who arrived after the accident, said he was alert and talking.

The Camry was traveling South on Martin Luther King Jr. Road and the truck was turning off of George F. West onto Martin Luther King Jr. Road where they collided, authorities said.

Both lanes on Martin Luther King were temporarily blocked off for less than an hour while the vehicles and debris were cleared.